SCRANTON, Pa. — An apartment building in the city's Hill Section went up in flames around 9:30 this evening.

When firefighters arrived at the building along the 400 block of Prescott Avenue smoke and flames were pouring out of it.

Fire officials have not said if anyone was inside at the time.

No word yet on what sparked Friday night's fire in Scranton.