Fire department hosts barbecue fundraiser

MOSCOW, Pa. — Firefighters are used to the heat, so members of the Moscow Fire and Hose Company did not mind standing over a sizzling grill on a hot Sunday.
The volunteer fire company held its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser. Firefighters cooked up more than a thousand chickens in the hopes of raising $14,000 for the department.
"It's so great to be back this year. We weren't able to do it last year. We actually bought a brand new state-of-the-art prior to the pandemic last year, so we're really excited to get back out there fundraising again," said Andrew Beck with Moscow Fire and Hose Company.
The department in Moscow also held its ambulance drive, where people can donate to cover the membership fees for firefighters in Lackawanna County.