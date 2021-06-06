Fire department hosts barbecue fundraiser

Firefighters cooked up more than a thousand chickens to raise funds.

MOSCOW, Pa. — Firefighters are used to the heat, so members of the Moscow Fire and Hose Company did not mind standing over a sizzling grill on a hot Sunday.

The volunteer fire company held its annual chicken barbecue fundraiser. Firefighters cooked up more than a thousand chickens in the hopes of raising $14,000 for the department.

"It's so great to be back this year. We weren't able to do it last year. We actually bought a brand new state-of-the-art prior to the pandemic last year, so we're really excited to get back out there fundraising again," said Andrew Beck with Moscow Fire and Hose Company.