Fire company hosts barbeque fundraiser in Luzerne County

EXETER, Pa. — A fire company in Luzerne County got a head start on the Memorial Day barbeque.

Volunteers from Exeter Hose Company No. 1 cooked up chicken, coleslaw, and more for the fundraiser.

Community members rolled through drive-thru style to pick up the meals.

All the money raised will buy new gear for 14 firefighters, new equipment, and general maintenance at the company along Susquehanna Avenue.

"We're looking forward to getting back out in the community. We love showing off what we have. It's a great group, everyone works hard, and it's nice to get together," said Lt. Brendan Kelly with the hose company.