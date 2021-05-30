Fire company hosts carnival in Luzerne County

Fire officials say this is their number one fundraiser of the year.

SWEET VALLEY, Pa. — Carnival season is officially underway in Luzerne County.

There's plenty of rides, including a Ferris wheel at a carnival hosted by the Sweet Valley Fire Company.

The fundraiser in Ross Township, which started on Thursday, also features lots of food and live music.

People told Newswatch 16 they are happy to support their local firefighters after a tough year, even if the weather wasn't the greatest.

"Hear the bands since everybody's been cooped up not really been able to go anywhere and do much of anything, nice to get out of the house even though it was raining," said Rhonda Forster of Harvey's Lake.