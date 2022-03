A fire ripped through an apartment building late Monday night in Dickson City.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Flames forced six people from their homes in Lackawanna County.

Dickson City fire crews say they responded to the place along Lincoln Street after 10 Monday night.

Everybody made it out safely.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the people put out of their homes Monday night in Lackawanna County.