Cleanup continues on I-81 after massive pile-up

Three people were killed and we now know close to a dozen are hospitalized after several vehicles crashed on Interstate 81 Monday morning.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a snow squall led to a deadly pileup on Interstate 81 North. At least 50 vehicles barreled into one another, unable to stop on the snowy road.

"You're going along and all the sudden you go to zero visibility; you know it's pretty easy to no know what's in front of you and slam in," said John Matz, Schuylkill County Emergency Management Coordinator.

A driver posted a video on social media showing those frightening moments, a vehicle swerving to miss a truck, instead hitting another car. That vehicle spins, narrowly missing the driver standing just behind it. Others on the road could hear the wrecks piling.

"All of a sudden it was just noise. Car hitting car, truck, explosion," said Bob Kenney, Cornwall, Ontario.

Flames shot from one semi-truck. Snowy conditions made it hard for first responders.

"We started calling ambulances from across the county and actually from outside of the county also, started notifying the hospitals that we had expected severe injuries," said Matz.

State police say 24 people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance. Matz says dozens were taken to Goodwill Fire Station in Minersville on county buses, some 14 of them, staying in local hotels for the night.

"The American Red Cross has been working with them to determine who needs to be housed overnight, other ones have been able to schedule a car, transportation, or something, or be picked up by family," said Matz.

Every vehicle pulled from the scene, exposed more damage. Tow trucks removed crumpled cars and trucks, some of them, badly burned.

A long line of tow trucks are still at the scene, stretching at least a quarter mile down the Interstate as crews continue to take vehicles from the scene.

State police are handling the investigation into this crash, we will keep you up to date with any developments.