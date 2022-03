Flames broke out around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning in Palo Alto near Pottsville.

PALO ALTO, Pa. — Another home caught fire this morning in Schuylkill County.

The flames started around 9:30 a.m. at the place on West Bacon Street in Palo Alto near Pottsville.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are still looking for the cause of that fire in Schuylkill County.