Donations for St. Joseph's baby pantry

A nonprofit in Lackawanna County put out a call to help restock its baby pantry, and people showed up in full force.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Bags of clothing piled up inside St. Joseph's Baby and Children Pantry in Dunmore. Volunteers were busy sorting items and restocking the bins.

Sister Maryalice Jacquinot says the pantry is usually a bit bare this time of year so they put the plea out for new or gently used winter clothing for babies and kids, along with diapers, formula, and baby products.

"Winter is such a long season, and we gave a lot of things out just before Christmas, and we knew that there was going to continue to be needs."

This is the first time St. Joseph's Center is hosting this specific winter clothing drive, and chose Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the event in honor of King's commitment to service.

There wasn't a shortage of people wanting to give back, especially with rising costs.

"It's so hard to make ends meet with just basics, you know? And it looks like that's what they're taking donations for, a lot of the basics," Nellie Murphy said.

"There's a lot of families that have needs that are providing for their children, but they need some extra, so everybody's back in school full-time, which is wonderful, more activities, so the need for more clothing is there," Sister Maryalice said

There were even some younger helpers learning the importance of giving to people in need.

"In the summer, we had a lemonade stand, and we raised $71, so we went shopping for baby clothes," Matilda Zayac said.

"To give clothes to them, so they feel good," Rachel McKenna added.