'Just to help people' - Man with special needs riding for St. Joe's

Newswatch 16s Chris Keating shows us how the young man is doing so with the help of his tricycle.

MUNCY, Pa. — Gregory Fleck is riding his tricycle for Go Joe 25. Fleck, 22, has cerebral palsy and has been raising money for the bike ride for the past seven years.

"I think the main idea just to help others is incredible for the center," he said.

Kristin Fleck, Gregory's mother, has been a huge advocate for raising money for St. Joseph's Center. She says taking care of kids with special needs can be expensive.

"There are many children and adults in our community who cannot be taken care of at home like Gregory can be, and they have to go to a facility like St. Joseph's Center up in Scranton."

This weekend, Gregory will host a fundraiser at the Church of the Resurrection in Muncy. The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10.

Hey everyone!!! It's time for the annual Go Joe bike ride for Saint Joseph's Center in Scranton, Pa. This is Joe's 25th year!!! I am teaming up with Church of the Resurrection in Muncy to help raise money for Go Joe 25!!! Come join me and the community to bike ride or walk together for an afternoon! Come out on Sun. July 10th, 1p.m. - 3p.m. in the church parking lot. Light refreshments will be provided. All donations benefit St. Joseph's Center for kids and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. Hope to see you there, and watch for when I'm in your area next! Posted by Gregory Fleck on Thursday, June 16, 2022

"We are doing a walk, ride, bicycle, even skateboard in our own parking lot here to support Go Joe 25 and St. Joseph's Center in Scranton," said Fr. Glenn McCreary, the church's pastor.

"His enthusiasm for this is just so contagious. We just love working with Gregory," Mary Toder said.

Folks are encouraged to come and support Go Joe and Gregory. You will be able to make donations to the bike ride at the church. All proceeds will go to St. Joseph's Center.

"We are doing this just to help people, and I think that is a point to life, to God, and to others."

If you can't make it to Muncy this weekend, you are still in luck. Gregory will be hosting another fundraiser at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Milton from noon to 3 p.m.