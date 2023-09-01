St. Joseph's Center hosting donation drive, here's how to get involved

Folks at St. Joseph's Center in Lackawanna County are hoping you spend part of your day off next week helping your neighbors in need.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Keeping kids warm this winter – that's the goal of a donation drive in Lackawanna County.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saint Joseph’s Center is hosting a winter clothing collection next week for the Baby and Children’s Pantry in Dunmore.

The pantry provides support and supplies to moms and families in need in the area.

It serves more than 200 families each month.

Event Details:

What : Winter clothing drive at St. Joseph's Center's Baby and Children’s Pantry

: Winter clothing drive at St. Joseph's Center's Baby and Children’s Pantry When : Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 16, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where : St. Joseph's Center's Baby and Children’s Pantry located at 320 South Blakely Street, Dunmore.

: St. Joseph's Center's Baby and Children’s Pantry located at 320 South Blakely Street, Dunmore. Contact: For more information, call the pantry at 570-207-6640 or click here.

St. Joseph's Center Baby Pantry Wish List:

Diapers needed in sizes: NB, 1, 4, 5, 6, 4T-5T, and Pull-ups

New Baby Bottles

Baby Wash

Baby Lotion

Baby Bath Towels & Washcloths

New Born/0-3 Sleepers

Diaper Bags

Winter Clothing in sizes 3T -10/12 (New or Clean, Gently Used)

Click here for their Amazon wishlist.