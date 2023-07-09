Day of remembrance for Sgt. Argonish



The event will feature raffles, music, and more; and will raise money to benefit area veterans.





“We've helped hundreds of veterans. Raised close to a half a million dollars, which is awesome, but the need is still there. And so it's not about how much money we're raising this year. It's really just giving people an opportunity to still donate in his honor.” Said Walsh.



Over the past 15 years, Walsh and the Argonish family have held dozens of fundraisers, but this will be the first year with no motorcycle ride. That annual tradition took its final lap last year, but Walsh says it was a mutual agreement to get together a little differently this year.





“A little bit more casual, low key, but it's still at the same place where we had our ride the last several years here at Jessup carnival grounds.” She said.





In case you still want the ride experience, there are several locations in Lackawanna County that you can travel to and take a photo in memory of Jan.





“There are six monuments, six plaques that have Jan's name or pictures or murals of him in Lackawanna County. So we'll have all those here and you can take the QR code and go for a ride.” Said Walsh.



Walsh says so many lives changed on September 11th, 2001, and it’s important to remember those who fought and died for our country, Jan included.