SCRANTON, Pa. — It is a special week for the congregation at a church in Lackawanna County.

Saint Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church along 7th Avenue hosted the Pilgrimage of Gratitude.

Wednesday, Scranton firefighters helped members of the congregation carry the 16-foot oak Cross of Gratitude into the Scranton church.

The cross has traveled to 47 countries and received blessings from three popes.

The cross is on display at Saint Vladimir's for one week.