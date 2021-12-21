Carbondale pastor named sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan

A pastor from our area has been appointed to be the sixth bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — Fr. Jeffrey J. Walsh is currently the pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and Saint Rose of Lima Parish in Carbondale.

He has been pastor of the two Carbondale parishes since July 2020.

On Tuesday, Fr, Walsh was appointed to be the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan.

He has also previously served as Vicar for Clergy in the Diocese of Scranton – in addition to being either pastor or administrator for parishes in Monroe, Wyoming, and Lackawanna Counties.

Bishop-elect Walsh's episcopal ordination and installation as Bishop of Gaylord are scheduled for March 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. in St. Mary Cathedral, Gaylord, Michigan.