The fire chief says crews rescued one man, who is in critical condition but is considered stable.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Lackawanna County.

It happened Wednesday morning inside an apartment at the Bangor Heights Complex on Kennedy Street in Scranton.

The fire chief says crews rescued one man, who is in critical condition but is considered stable.

The inside of that apartment was severely damaged.

At this time, the fire is not considered suspicious.