A tractor-trailer catches fire after it crashes into a home

A hectic scene after a tractor trailer crashes into a home early Friday morning.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A tractor-trailer crashed into a home on Birney Ave. in Scranton just before 2 a.m. and then caught on fire. The flames spread to the front of the home. Scranton Fire Assistant Chief Brian Scott tells us two people were inside the home at the time of the crash, and both made it out safely. They’re staying at a local hotel.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition yet, or what caused the crash.

The driver took out a utility pole and hit a couple of parked cars. More than 400 homes and businesses are without power. PPL is on the scene, working to remove the pole from the side of the tractor-trailer.

The truck needs to be removed as well before PPL can begin work to restore power in this area.

The home is next door to Minooka Bakery and across the street from O’Malley’s Pub. A small section of Birney Avenue is shut down. Neighbors tell us construction on this road has caused traffic to be “hectic” in recent weeks.

Kimberly Turner lives nearby. "It was like 1:50. I literally had just laid down. I heard a bang, and then the power went out, and then it started to surge. So I sprung up, everybody's yelling. I look out the window. It's on fire. Not a lot, just a little, and then it just slowly progressed, and it got worse and worse and worse."