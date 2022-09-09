Fire consumes building in Luzerne County

Flames broke out around 8:45 p.m. along East Broad Street in the city.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire tore through a building in Hazleton Friday night.

Crews were called to the place along the 100 block of East Broad Street around 8:30 p.m.

Crews at the scene describe the building as having a business and several apartments inside.

The roof of the building has collapsed.

There is no word on any injuries from the fire.

Broad Street in Hazleton is closed at the intersection of Pine Street as crews continue to deal with the fire scene.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.