Couple charged following fireworks bust in Lackawanna County

Hundreds of illegally stored fireworks were removed from a vacant business in downtown Olyphant.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A couple from Lackawanna County is facing charges after a fireworks bust.

Last month, hundreds of illegally stored fireworks were removed from a vacant business in downtown Olyphant.

Police now say John and Angelo Bilski of Peckville owned the building and were selling the illegally stored explosives.

The seizure of the materials happened at their storage place, a former bridal shop.

A local explosive disposal team was concerned because they seemed like homemade devices which could easily have been ignited.

They are both facing reckless endangerment, risking a catastrophe, and related charges.