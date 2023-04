Investigators have not said what led to the crash or how many victims were involved on Interstate 380 South.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The Lackawanna County coroner was called to a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened on Interstate 380 South around 11 a.m. before the Gouldsboro exit.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash or how many victims were involved.

Traffic was tied up for a few hours while police investigated.