x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

PennDOT unveiling plan to widen part of Interstate 81

PennDOT is taking the next step in a project to widen the busiest stretch of Interstate 81 in our area.

More Videos

DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT is taking the next step in a project to widen the busiest stretch of Interstate 81 in part of Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

The state will unveil its preliminary plans to widen I-81 between the Avoca exit (178) to the Biden Expressway (185) at a meeting next month.

There has been talk about adding a third lane in this stretch for decades.

The meeting will be on February 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dunmore Elementary,  300 W. Warren Street.

This is in the very early stages, and any possible construction would be years away.

More information on the project can be found here.

Related Articles

See more news stories on WNEP's Youtube page.

Before You Leave, Check This Out