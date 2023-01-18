PennDOT unveiling plan to widen part of Interstate 81

PennDOT is taking the next step in a project to widen the busiest stretch of Interstate 81 in our area.

The state will unveil its preliminary plans to widen I-81 between the Avoca exit (178) to the Biden Expressway (185) at a meeting next month.

There has been talk about adding a third lane in this stretch for decades.

The meeting will be on February 15 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Dunmore Elementary, 300 W. Warren Street.

This is in the very early stages, and any possible construction would be years away.