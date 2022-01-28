Cold temperatures make for great ice fishing conditions

The recent frigid temperatures are enough to keep many people indoors, but there are some folks who enjoy spending time in the cold.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — "Drill the holes, clean out all the slush, send it down," said Dominic Nole of Dunmore.

This is what Dominic does every day, waiting to reel one in.

It's complicated, but these ice fishermen at Lackawanna State Park near Dalton make it look easy.

"They're Bluegills," said John Henry of Olyphant.

John is only halfway through his zero-degree fishing day and has already caught a dozen.

"I love being outside," said John.

But these men don't fish just to put dinner on the table; their love for ice fishing is baited by brotherhood.

"I used to go with a bunch of business owners, my friends," said Dominic.

And once you get the hang of it, it's easy to get hooked.

"But I'm nuts, I'll fall in my record is eleven times in one day," John said.

Even though some of us wish for warmer weather, these ice fishermen hope the chilly temps stick around for a while.

"This is excellent conditions and the ice will probably go until the end of March this year," Dominic said.

"I have no feeling in my feet so my feet won't get cold, I have hand warmers in my mittens," said John.

To them, it's a colder version of self-care.

"But out here, fishing and talking, and relaxing is therapy," said Dominic.

And a lifelong hobby.