Winter storm draws crowds at ski slopes

A nor'easter is expected to hit most of the east coast and ski resorts are banking on people who want to get out and hit the slopes.

When Alexandra Polovka and her family found out their home in Brooklyn, New York, would get hit with a nor'easter this weekend, they decided there was only one thing to do—head to the mountain.

"We come up here for the snow because it usually doesn't snow there, so I'm very excited to be back on the slopes and with a lot of people," said Polovka.

Polovka and her family are just some of the hundreds leaving their homes from the storm to come out and enjoy the slopes at Camelback Mountain Ski Resort in Pocono Township, near Tannersville.

John Nemo of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is another.

"I think 4 to 8 inches. Yeah, they need it here on the mountain. I'd rather have it here on the mountain than where I live," said Nemo.

Resort officials say this is the first weekend of the season they're 100 percent open. All 39 ski trails and lifts are open and operating, just in time for a weekend they are anticipating being extremely busy.

"That storm in the forecast drives the business. People want to come to the mountains. A lot of them have off of school, off of work, and what a great place to come during a storm than a ski area," said Tim Bayer, vice president of facilities at Camelback.

"Always a good time to be out skiing; it's my favorite thing to do/ I'm perfectly warm right now, doing all my jumps. I'm going to enjoy today. This is the best day I've had all year," said Liam Burns of Philadelphia.

At Camelback, there's been a steady stream of people pulling in and out, unloading, getting ready for a long, fun weekend. Resort officials tell Newswatch 16 the lodge is nearly sold out.

Rose Mallery and her family from Delaware checked in to the resort Friday morning.

"We're doing everything there is here to do. We're doing the snow tubing tonight. We already did the water park today, so tomorrow we'll do more of the water park and whatever activities and stuff they have for the families to do," said Mallery.

The Poconos could see up to four inches, and resort officials say that would add to the already great conditions.

Hotel rooms and tickets are still available.

