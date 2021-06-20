x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Lackawanna County

Classic car show at Nay Aug Park

All the money raised will go to charities to help children in the Scranton area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Plenty of dads spent their day at a classic car show in Scranton.

There was a big turnout at the annual Father's Day event at Nay Aug Park on Sunday morning, hosted by the Villa Capri Cruisers Car Club.

Hundreds of cars, trucks, and motorcycles were on display along with food, prizes and 50/50 drawing.

People could check out the cool rides and talk to the owners.

All the money raised will go to charities that help children in our area.

Organizers say this year's event was one of the biggest shows to date in Scranton.

Related Articles