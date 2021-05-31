Car show benefits veterans, first responders organization

Folks were able to enjoy seeing the cars and live music.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — It was the perfect day on Monday to show off your whip in Lackawanna County.

A Memorial Day car show was held at the Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale.

Folks came by to check out the rides while eating, drinking, and listening to some music.

The event came together to raise money for Camp Freedom, an organization that brings outdoor adventures to those with disabilities, including veterans and first responders.

"So, they actually support disabled veterans, I'm all for it," said Chad Coble, General Manager of Hotel Anthracite.