Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicks off this weekend

Borough businesses hoping for crowds

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — State Street in Clarks Summit is ready; all it needs is ice.

The borough's downtown will be the epicenter of the popular Festival of Ice this weekend.

"We get a lot of people here. It's amazing, from different areas, how much draw we have, people from different areas and locations. A couple thousand people will be in town this weekend," said David Banks, owner of The Jewelry Room on State Street.

Banks is counting on that crowd. He said the borough's business district has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The festival features more than 50 ice carvings scattered around Clarks Summit and is typically the busiest weekend of the year for small businesses.

"The one thing that's a surprise is that it's not on President's Day weekend. Historically it would be Valentine's Day weekend. We'll see what happens with the crowd this year," said Michael Bonzar, owner of Beta Bread, also on State Street.

The organizers say the Ice Festival is a little earlier this year because of some scheduling conflicts.

But, some of the businesses told Newswatch 16 the timing is perfect.

"Before Valentine's Day, which is a good thing. Sometimes people see things, and they'll come back and purchase. So, I like the idea of it being before Presidents Day and Valentine's Day," Banks added.

Grateful Roast Coffee is one of the newest businesses in Clarks Summit. The owner, Brian Williams, thinks the early ice festival could make a big difference.

"People don't typically drink a lot of coffee out when it gets colder like this, especially after the new year. It usually starts picking up again around March. The ice fest might give us a little jump start for the slow season and definitely bring in some much-needed revenue for the slower time of the year," he said.

The Clarks Summit Festival of Ice kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. with a parade down State Street.

Sculpted Ice Works is working diligently to get our ice prepared for this weekends 17th Annual Clarks Summit “Frozen... Posted by Clarks Summit Festivities on Wednesday, January 26, 2022