Church in Scranton vandalized

The vandalism was discovered on the doors of the Cathedral of Saint Peter along Wyoming Avenue in the city Sunday evening.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are looking into vandalism at a church in the city.

Church officials say a pastor discovered the numbers "666" carved into three separate doors around the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue.

They say the vandalism happened sometime after the last Christmas Day mass around 12 p.m. Sunday.

Newswatch 16 stopped by a Christmas Eve mass at the church Saturday night.

In a statement released by the diocese, Bishop of Scranton Joseph Bambera said he was greatly saddened by the vandalism.

Anyone who might have information on the vandalism at the Cathedral of Saint Peter is asked to call Scranton Police.