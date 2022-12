A fire damaged a house early Christmas Day along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Crews in Luzerne County began Christmas Day battling a fire.

Authorities don't yet know what started a fire along Pardeesville Road in Hazle Township.

The call came in just before 5 a.m. on Sunday.

It took hours to get this fire under control.

No injuries were reported after the fire in Hazle Township.