SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday night.

Officials at the Schuylkill County Communications center say crews were called to the scene at 1001 Market Street in Ashland around 8 p.m. Monday night.

Crews are still on scene battling the flames.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire in Schuylkill County.

This is an ongoing story, please check back for more updates.