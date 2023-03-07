Christmas Tree Shops to close

The retailer in Moosic is set to close its doors after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — Christmas Tree Shops is expected to start closing its remaining stores across the country by the end of the week.

In May, the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Now documents filed in federal bankruptcy court show Christmas Tree Shops plans to liquidate and close all of its stores unless someone buys the company.

Those liquidation sales are set to start as soon as Thursday.

Christmas Tree Shops has a store at the Shoppes at Montage in Moosic.