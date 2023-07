Peculiar Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for the last time.

SCRANTON, Pa. — After five years, a popular restaurant is closing its doors in Scranton.

Folks came out to enjoy one final dinner at Peculiar Kitchen & Bar on Penn Avenue in the city.

On Facebook, the owners say while their doors are closing, there are exciting opportunities to be announced in the near future.