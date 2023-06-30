Cordaro's Restaurant will stay open after all

After announcing it would close after being in business since 1954, Cordaro's will be open three days a week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HONESDALE, Pa. — A change of plans for a restaurant in Wayne County.

Last month, Cordaro's Restaurant announced it would close; the place has been open since 1954.

But the owners now say thanks to the rush of customer support, they couldn't say goodbye.

Ralph Moeller comes to Cordaro's seven days a week and considers the workers friends.

"They know you by name here a lot of places you're a number. Over here they know you by name," said Moeller.

Cordaro's will be open on Fridays and weekends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.