Cordaro's Restaurant will stay open after all

HONESDALE, Pa. — A change of plans for a restaurant in Wayne County.
Last month, Cordaro's Restaurant announced it would close; the place has been open since 1954.
But the owners now say thanks to the rush of customer support, they couldn't say goodbye.
Ralph Moeller comes to Cordaro's seven days a week and considers the workers friends.
"They know you by name here a lot of places you're a number. Over here they know you by name," said Moeller.
Cordaro's will be open on Fridays and weekends from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
