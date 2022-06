The carnival is a fundraiser for the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Fun for the whole family in part of Lackawanna County.

Carnival on the Mountain is a fundraiser for the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company.

There are tons of homemade food including chicken wings, potato pancakes, and tacos.

Kids could also try out a variety of rides and carnival games.

Carnival on the Mountain runs through Saturday near Mount Cobb.