Flag Day observed by Lackawanna County nonprofit

Newswatch 16's Claire Alfree shows us how Flag Day was celebrated in one part of Lackawanna County.

SCRANTON, Pa. — To celebrate Flag Day, volunteers at The Recovery Bank in Scranton rededicated a flagpole that's been on top of their building since 1917, marking the first flying of their American flag.

"For us, it's incredibly symbolic. We took a flagpole that was underused and in disrepair. With the help of our friends, we were able to restore it for that flag. That really is symbolic for what we do here at The Recovery Bank. We help veterans in recovery and anyone else in our community who are moving from an addicted lifestyle to a sober lifestyle," said Frank Bolock, CEO of Treatment Court Advocacy Center.

The Recovery Bank is a nonprofit dedicated to giving the people of Lackawanna County, especially veterans, a second chance.

"We have a veteran support center here that is specifically designed to help veterans in our community who seeking recovery from substance abuse and alcoholism."

Daryl Johnson is an Army veteran who volunteers at The Recovery Bank. He wishes more people in Lackawanna County took advantage of their free programs.

"People need all the assistance they can get. The Recovery Bank offers a lot of financial help or assistance. There's a lot of moral support, camaraderie. It's a good place," Johnson said.

"It's essential," Bolock said. "Our men and women that served us, that served our country over time, deserve the best that we can give them, and that's what we try to do here. "

The Recovery Bank hopes the ceremony encourages people to be more patriotic and respectful of the American Flag and veterans.