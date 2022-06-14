Scranton Greek food festival kicks off

The annual festival welcomes customers back inside following the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton Greek Food Festival feels like a family reunion — old friends and lots of good food.

The fundraiser for Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Washington Avenue in Scranton never stopped amid the pandemic. But this is the first fest in two years to welcome customers back inside the building.

"Finally! It's great to see everyone coming through the doors. It's awesome," said parishioner Sophia Fives.

And while things are back to normal, there is a very important part of the Greek Festival missing this year.

A lot of the food comes from Helen Vaitsopoulos' grandmother's recipes. She and her husband James ran the kitchen for decades, but they're just customers this year.

It was time to hang up the aprons and let the next generation take over.

"We had a lot of fun, no bad memories," Helen said.

"It's about time for us to have time to relax, have more time with our family," James added.

The food has their seal of approval, and it's available all week. The festival runs through Saturday.

Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.