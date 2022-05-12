Here are Republican candidates for PA district 8 congressional seat

With just days to go until the primary elections, candidates in Pennsylvania's 8th congressional district make their final appeals to voters.

HAZLETON, Pa. — Pennsylvania's 8th congressional district encompasses some of the largest cities in the region, including Scranton and Wilkes-Barre.

The two Republican candidates hail from the Hazleton area. Jim Bognet and Mike Marsicano are facing off in the primary again. Both ran for the seat in 2020.

Bognet is a Penn State grad appointed to a position in the Trump administration after working on several political campaigns.

"President Trump endorsed me last night. He endorsed me because he knows I want to build the wall, stand up to China, make them pay for what they did for us, and stop the scourge of illegal immigration," Bognet said. "Joe Biden is running this country into the ditch, and I believe that President Trump's policies and agenda is what's right to take this country back to where it was. We need a booming economy, we need American energy, we need to have jobs for our people here."

Marsicano is the former mayor of Hazleton. A retired commercial pilot, he now operates a trucking and metal business.

"I've been here my entire life. I'm a worker. I was in the state police and a veteran. I understand what it means to put food on the table and put gas in these trucks," he said. "I'm a fighter and when I get to Washington, I won't give up. I know what's at stake here; our country. I am the Trump conservative that's running and I voted for Donald Trump. I want to help make America, great, great, great, great again, and I'm the guy to do it."

The winner on the Republican side will take on Democratic incumbent Matt Cartwright, who first took office in 2013. Cartwright is running unopposed in the primary.

"I'm proud of the work that I've done to protect social security, to stand up for veterans, to fight for affordable healthcare, and to make sure that we get our fair share of federal tax dollars working for us back here in Northeastern Pennsylvania," Cartwright said. "I'm asking for your vote."

Cartwright automatically moves forward to the general elections in November.

In the Republican party, all eyes are on the primary, as Marsicano attempts to avenge his 2020 loss to Bognet. Familiar foes with similar platforms square off again Tuesday.