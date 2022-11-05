Pennsylvania Senate primary election candidate guide

Here are top five polling Pa. Senate candidates, and where they stand on five separate issues.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s primary elections will be held on Tuesday, May 17.

According to the latest RealClearPolitics poll, five candidates—two Democrats and three Republicans—are polling above 10%.

The frontrunning Republican candidates are celebrity TV host Dr. Mehmet Oz, hedge fund manager David McCormick and conservative political commentator Kathy Barnette.

Here are their stances on five major issues:

Economy

Education

Energy/climate

Guns

Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) is against additional gun relations and red-flag laws, gun control laws that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves.

is against additional gun relations and red-flag laws, gun control laws that permits police or family members to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who may present a danger to others or themselves. Kathy Barnette (R) supports gun ownership rights and would support legislation that creates reciprocity for concealed carry permits nationwide. She has previously said in a debate, “Right now we have over 300,000 laws on the books regulating the 2nd Amendment. So are we trying to say that 300 and one more law is going to do the trick? I don’t think so.”

supports gun ownership rights and would support legislation that creates reciprocity for concealed carry permits nationwide. She has previously said in a debate, “Right now we have over 300,000 laws on the books regulating the 2nd Amendment. So are we trying to say that 300 and one more law is going to do the trick? I don’t think so.” David McCormick (R) supports gun ownership rights.

supports gun ownership rights. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) has said he wants to reduce gun violence.

has said he wants to reduce gun violence. Rep. Conor Lamb (D) supports universal background checks and reducing gun violence.

Abortion

Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) would ban abortion except in cases that the mother’s health is at risk. He has previously said in a debate, “There should be an exception for the life of the mother. We don't want mothers dying as they try to give birth to a child.”

would ban abortion except in cases that the mother’s health is at risk. He has previously said in a debate, “There should be an exception for the life of the mother. We don't want mothers dying as they try to give birth to a child.” Kathy Barnette (R) would promote alternatives to abortion and does not believe taxpayer dollars should be used to fund abortions.

would promote alternatives to abortion and does not believe taxpayer dollars should be used to fund abortions. David McCormick (R) would ban abortion except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk.

would ban abortion except in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) supports abortion rights and would vote for a national law protecting abortion rights.

supports abortion rights and would vote for a national law protecting abortion rights. Rep. Conor Lamb (D) supports abortion rights and would vote for a national law protecting abortion rights.