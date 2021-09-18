Cancer survivors gather in Scranton

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute hosted its annual cancer survivors day at McDade Park.

SCRANTON, Pa. — In one part of Lackawanna County on Saturday, it was all about celebrating those who have battled cancer.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute hosted the 29th Annual Cancer Survivors Day at McDade Park in Scranton.

Cancer survivors, friends, family, and caregivers spent the day sharing inspirational stories, and most importantly - supporting one another.

"It's very inspirational today! There's a woman here who's had cancer four times, and she's beaten it every time. It's an inspiration that if something comes along, you can still fight, and there's still hope," said cancer survivor Sarah Shoff.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute offers support services for patients.