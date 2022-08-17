x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lackawanna County

Boyfriend sentenced for deadly crash

The man admitted he cut his girlfriend's brake lines so that he could make a pipe to smoke crack.

More Videos

SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton.

A judge sentenced John Jenkins.

His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree.

According to troopers, Jenkins admitted he cut Fox's brake lines so that he could make a pipe to smoke crack.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on over to WNEP's YouTube.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out