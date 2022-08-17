Boyfriend sentenced for deadly crash

The man admitted he cut his girlfriend's brake lines so that he could make a pipe to smoke crack.

SCRANTON, Pa. — At least 13 years behind bars; that's the punishment for the man charged with homicide in the crash that killed his girlfriend in Scranton.

A judge sentenced John Jenkins.

His girlfriend Tammy Fox died in 2018 after her car collided with a tree.

According to troopers, Jenkins admitted he cut Fox's brake lines so that he could make a pipe to smoke crack.

