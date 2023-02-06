Amusement rides and water slides at Lackawanna County Heritage Fair

'Tis the season for funnel cakes and Ferris wheels. A fair that's going on this weekend is also a good place to beat the heat.

MOOSIC, Pa. — It's day two of the Lackawanna County Heritage Fair.

By noon, the place should be filling up with people looking to enjoy classic fair fun and a way to cool off.

The Montage Mountain Waterpark is included with the price of admission here.

"If it's hot, you go in the water park, enjoy the rides, go back in the water park. There's no limit. One ticket price gets you all that. Where else can you have Windsor Inn Wings, Petrosky's Pierogis, with some Manning's ice cream right after, and then go for a swim? I mean, come on," said organizer Curt Camoni from the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau.

Amusement rides and water slides are a pretty easy sell.

But another thing organizers do have to sell you on is the logistics.

Last year, the parking situation was not so pretty.

"That's a fair criticism. So parking, logistics, entrance, all of that left something to be desired," Camoni said. "We got a little overwhelmed with an overwhelming amount of people."

They hoped for around 20,000 people to attend throughout the fair's run. That number ended up coming closer to 30,000.

So this year, they're making some changes.

"We've increased our partnership with Montage Mountain Resorts. We now are utilizing their professional people that operate all of their events. So, parking has been increased. We're also using the pavilion lot. We have a ton of shuttles to get people where they need to go. If you buy your tickets online, you save money; that's going to help us get people in and out quicker."

So what makes this a "heritage" fair? The food, music, and entertainment will spotlight many of the cultures represented in the county.

"That's what Lackawanna County was founded on—hardworking immigrants that were looking for a better life for their children, and we're going to celebrate those cultures in our food, in our entertainment, and in everything that we do at the county fair."

The fair runs through Sunday night on Montage Mountain. If you buy tickets online, it's $10 cheaper than buying at the gate.