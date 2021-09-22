Allied Services offering generous sign-on bonuses to attract new hires

New registered nurses can get up to $25,000 to sign with the health system in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — With tents set up in the parking lot of Allied Services, the healthcare provider went ahead with its job fair despite the dreary weather.



Job recruiters say the healthcare industry has become extremely competitive in hiring staff since the pandemic hit.



Allied is pulling no punches, offering new hires incentives of up to $25,000 as a sign-on bonus.

Employment manager Theresa Snyder says the highest amount goes to new registered nurses

“We do have bonuses up to that amount, depending on the position, select positions, what the position it is what the bonus would be,” said Snyder. “We range from $250 up to $25,000.”

Allied breaks down the sign-on bonuses.

An LPN, a Licensed Practicing nurse would get $20,000.

A CNA, a certified nursing aide would get $15,000.

Prem Sharama from Dunmore is a registered nurse.

“We used to work without the bonus and now they're offering a bonus for $25,000,” said Sharama.

Allied is also offering student loan repayment up to $20 grand to RNs LPNs who received their licenses in the last 3 years.

On top of that, after a full year with Allied employees can get tuition reimbursements up to $3,000 for training and education for their career.

Allied says a new hire could be eligible for both the $25,000 sign-on bonus and the $20,000 student loan repayment.

Mayer Crean from Peckville wants to be a nursing aide at Allied.

She's not surprised by the incentives being offered to attract workers.

“It's a lot of money but everywhere is very short-staffed due to COVID,” said Crean.