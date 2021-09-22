Human services job fair in Scranton

The Lackawanna County Department of Human Services sponsored a job fair in conjunction with CareerLink on Courthouse Square.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks looking for a job in human services were able to come out and apply in downtown Scranton on Wednesday.

Youth and Family Services managers noticed that many of the social service agencies they partner with are having a hard time hiring and retaining employees during the pandemic.

"I've seen a few people who I've seen in the community, maybe at some other agencies, but we have had a few participants now that the rain is holding out, that are looking to get into the industry," said Kristin Wormuth, Lackawanna County Youth and Family Services.