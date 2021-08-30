Geisinger hiring for new hospital in Lycoming County

Geisinger Medical Center Muncy has more than 100 job positions available before the facility opens in the late fall.

PENNSDALE, Pa. — In just a few months, Geisinger Medical Center Muncy will be up and running in Lycoming County. It will be a full-service hospital with an emergency department. In the meantime, Geisinger is looking to fill job positions for the new hospital. The health system recently held a hiring event at the nearby Muncy Township Building.

"We are here to provide opportunities to our community for our Geisinger Medical Muncy facility," said Kristi Cellitti, a recruitment manager with Geisinger. "So far, we have had an amazing response from our community members here coming to learn more about the opportunities we have available."

Those looking for a job got to sit down and speak directly with hiring managers from different departments. The health care system is looking to fill over 100 positions for the facility.

"Nursing, nursing support, food service, EVS, phlebotomist, security positions, etcetera," said Cellitti.

Patricia Doud from Montoursville stopped by the hiring event to apply for a job. She tells Newswatch 16 that there were many jobs available that were up her alley.

"There was actually quite a bit available. Anything you can think of that would take place in a hospital from medical, cleaning, and cooking, and I applied for more than one position," said Doud.

Last week, Geisinger announced that all employees, including new ones, must receive the COVID-19 vaccine by October 15.

Newswatch 16 spoke with a few people applying for jobs, and they had no issue with Geisinger's vaccine requirement.

"I am vaccinated, so it doesn't stop me," said Doud.

"That is something I would have to do. Yeah, I probably will get it if it comes to that," said Pat Lockcuff of Montoursville.