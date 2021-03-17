A year separated from loved ones

Family members reflect on COVID-19's effect on a 101-year-old mother & grandmother.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Karen and Jackie Golaszewski have become very used to speaking through a screen.

Their mother & grandmother, 101-year-old Helen Altier, is a resident of Allied Skilled Nursing.

"For her birthday last year we did facetime, and it was hard because she couldn't hear us. She doesn't hear well, so the nurse who was doing it had to repeat everything," Jackie said.

Karen has been able to see her mom in person twice in the past few weeks after being separated for almost all of 2020.

"There's nothing I can do. You know? She's in a good place they're taking good care of her," she said.

Helen turns 102 next month.

Her family says this past year has taken its toll, the effects of time more noticeable since they've been separated.

"She seems to forget more now that she hasn't seen us as much. It's just, I know the first time we went she was yelling to my mother and I and was all excited to see us and couldn't wait. And now it seems like she just, I don't know, she's not as excited, it's like she's forgetting more and it's upsetting her," Jackie said.

The Golaszewski's know their plight is similar to so many families across the country.

They do have something to be grateful for, Helen survived COVID-19 last year.

"The only symptom she had was that fever for one day. So, I mean, to be 101 and make it through with only a fever for one day," Jackie said.

"She was always tough," Karen added.

Helen remains tough, and so does her family.