200 motorcycles and military vehicles take part in Sergeant Jan Argonish Ride

JESSUP, Pa. — In Lackawanna County, an annual motorcycle ride in memory of a soldier killed during an ambush in Afghanistan went on, although it was a little different because of the pandemic.

"It's great to be able to still have a way to honor Jan even though the world looks a little bit different," said Talia Walsh, organizer. "We know the event can't be the same as it always is, but we are glad that everyone who is here is supporting us, and being able to support a cause is supporting our veterans in need locally."