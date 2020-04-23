Gov. Wolf announces detailed reopening plan

The plan includes categorizing the reopening into three phases: red, yellow, and green.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf Announced his plans for reopening the state.

The plan includes categorizing the reopening into three phases: red, yellow, and green.

According to the Wolf Administration, the phases will be assigned to counties or regions based on metrics from the Department of Health and a data tool developed by Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh.

All of Pennsylvania is currently in the red phase, which means the stay-at-home order is in effect and non-life sustaining businesses are closed.

The yellow phase will ease some restrictions on work and social interactions while other limitations around large gatherings will stay in place.

The final phase, green, will lift the stay-at-home order and the economy will begin to strategically reopen.

"I want to emphasize that Pennsylvanians should take the guidance given to their communities and their businesses seriously," Wolf said. "The more a community commits to staying home and succeeds at suppressing the case count, the sooner and faster restrictions can be eased."