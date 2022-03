The CDC's weekly map showed all but one county in Pennsylvania is now in the lowest level of COVID transmission on Friday.

As illustrated by the map, every county in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania is now in green.

The CDC uses this color coding to recommend how people should wear masks.

In green, the CDC says no masks are needed.