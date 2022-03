Flames broke out at the place along Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant around 5:30 p.m. Thursday night.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A faulty extension cord is to blame for the fire at an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

Dozens of firefighters were called to the place along Lackawanna Avenue in Olyphant Thursday night.

The flames were contained to a first-floor apartment but the entire building has suffered smoke and water damage.

More than a dozen people were displaced as a result of the fire in Olyphant.