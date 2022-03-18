Medical students celebrate Match Day

For the first time in two years, students from Geisinger Commonwealth's School of Medicine celebrated Match Day in person.

SCRANTON, Pa. — 113 students of Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and their families filled Riverfront Sports Complex in Scranton for Match Day.

There was a buzz amongst those in the room, as they prepare for the next step in their career.

"About 38% are entering traditional primary care specialties, about 40 training in Pennsylvania, lots of Abigail Geisinger scholars who promised to come back and serve our region. It's really exciting to think of the physician workforce that we're producing," said Dr. Julie Byerley, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

Students apply, interview, and try to set themselves apart from the rest to be selected for what they hope is their top choice.

The students along with thousands of others across the country, finally found out the residency program they've matched with.

Then it was time for the big reveal as students opened their envelopes.

"The feelings wax and wane over time, but opening the envelope and seeing that number one choice was just incredible," said Lauren Skudalsky, Wyoming.

"I didn't know what to expect and because of COVID we didn't get to see what it was like in previous classes in person. So this is it's a very special moment," said River Jordan, Archbald.

The excitement of Match Day isn't the only feeling these students are feeling. It's also an emotional part of moving on to the next chapter.

"I do have friends that I rotated with on my way rotation that I know so hopefully, there's someone I know at UConn waiting for me, but if not I'm looking forward to meeting new people and making new connections," said Skudalsky.

The students had a difficult time the past two years during the pandemic as the eyes of the world were on the medical field. Skudalsky says it didn't deter her from following her dream of becoming a doctor.

"I think if anything, we saw how much healthcare needed us in the future. So I think everyone was pretty motivated to move forward and we're excited to get on to the next phase of our careers," said Skudalsky.