COVID Alert PA app coming soon

The developer of a new app designed to let Pennsylvanians know if they've been exposed to COVID-19 spoke with WNEP from Ireland.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — State health officials worked with a software developer in Ireland to bring the technology to Pennsylvania.

Created by Apple and Google, it's a new app called COVID Alert PA.

It is scheduled to be available later this month.

It is designed to trace COVID-19 cases in the Keystone State. So, if you are near someone who is using the app too and they later test positive for COVID-19, you will get an alert.

"It put a flag on your phone that says you've had a contact event, you need to obviously take preventative action and reach out to your health authority and get advice from there," said Larry Breen of NearForm, developers of the app.

Developers at NearForm said it has been widely used in Ireland, where it has been successful, and in about nine countries as well.

"We're talking to countries across the planet on a regular basis everybody is wrestling with the same problems to a greater or lesser degree. COVID is something no one predicted. It's come along the thinking behind it, the medicine, the science is constantly evolving."

The app will be free and voluntary.

Other than Pennsylvania, other states are beginning to use this app, too, like Delaware."

"It's super exciting to be involved in it, and we're super proud to be able to deliver a solution that really allows citizens to be able to combat the whole COVID impact," said Breen.

The developers said the app does not reveal any personal information at all from the person who has tested positive or people who may have come into contact with that person.