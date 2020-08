Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the new technology on Tuesday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A phone app to alert people who may have been exposed to the coronavirus will be available next month, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Dr. Levine said the app uses Bluetooth technology to indicate when someone has been exposed.

The secretary is urging widespread use of the app to help control possible outbreaks of the coronavirus.