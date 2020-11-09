University of Scranton going virtual next week

The move comes due to COVID numbers on-campus.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Starting next Wednesday, the University of Scranton will switch to online learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 cases.

Classes will meet Monday and Tuesday next week, then move to remote education.

A handful of labs will still meet.

University president Father Pilarz posted a video to the University's website asking students to restrict movement on and off campus beginning Friday.

Visitors are prohibited in university housing.

And, the University of Scranton is making changes to its coronavirus testing by switching from random testing to a more targeted approach.